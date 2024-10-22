Shield of Achilles

According to the notice next to it, this is a recreation of the legendary shield described in Homer's Iliad (9th centry BC). In the myth, Hephaestus, god of metalworking and fire, formed "an immense and solid shield" for Achilles. There was a great fascination for Greek exploits and history in the early 19th century and this shield was designed by John Flaxman RA in 1810 by the royal goldsmiths, Rundell, Bridge and Rundell.



The design has Apollo and his Sun Chariot in the centre and around in a circle are a besieged city, a wedding, ploughing and other scenes from human life. I have to say it is rather lovely. I was so taken with looking at it, I forgot to ask who the Bishop was on the right, but maybe there is an historian among you who knows! Both displayed at Anglesey Abbey.