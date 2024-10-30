Previous
Eastbury Manor House by casablanca
Eastbury Manor House

On Sunday morning, I caught a tube train to Upney on the east side of London and did an NT visit to Eastbury Manor House. It is a lovely preserved Elizabethan building, but it doesn't contain much furniture and although the National Trust own it, it is run by the local council. Mostly it is used for conferences, school events and trips and that kind of ilk. It does contain some lovely 17th century rare wall paintings in the Painted Chamber.

It made up my number 43 of my 60 list so another box ticked. I didn't take my camera, only a phone so this is a shot of an old pew with the light shining through the window. The items on the seat are spiky dried teazles to prevent people from sitting there.

Hand improving with resting it. Should be able to type more soon. Thanks for your kind comments yesterday. Family is in a bit of a whirl but we are plodding on and doing all we can.
Babs ace
Another NT ticked off. Hope you reach your target in time.
Glad your hand is getting better. I will write you a note saying 'No housework for 6 weeks'
October 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Super atmospheric light
October 30th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous light
October 30th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Love this, so atmospheric. I wondered at the motivation for the NT photographs would love to see what properties made the full list, when you have time (and your wrist is better) could you email it to me please?
October 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Almost 3/4 done. Good going
October 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This took a second to see the pew. You are doing well with your NT places.
October 30th, 2024  
