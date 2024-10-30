Eastbury Manor House

On Sunday morning, I caught a tube train to Upney on the east side of London and did an NT visit to Eastbury Manor House. It is a lovely preserved Elizabethan building, but it doesn't contain much furniture and although the National Trust own it, it is run by the local council. Mostly it is used for conferences, school events and trips and that kind of ilk. It does contain some lovely 17th century rare wall paintings in the Painted Chamber.



It made up my number 43 of my 60 list so another box ticked. I didn't take my camera, only a phone so this is a shot of an old pew with the light shining through the window. The items on the seat are spiky dried teazles to prevent people from sitting there.



Hand improving with resting it. Should be able to type more soon. Thanks for your kind comments yesterday. Family is in a bit of a whirl but we are plodding on and doing all we can.