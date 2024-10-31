Sign up
Light at the end of the tunnel
Taken at Upney tube station looking up the steep slope from the platform to the street exit.
Hand improving. Will be back commenting soon hopefully. Family crisis issues continue, but doing all we can.
31st October 2024
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
