Light at the end of the tunnel by casablanca
305 / 365

Light at the end of the tunnel

Taken at Upney tube station looking up the steep slope from the platform to the street exit.

Hand improving. Will be back commenting soon hopefully. Family crisis issues continue, but doing all we can.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Casablanca

