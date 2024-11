Night lights

Took an evening walk by the sea last night with my lovely son. Yesterday was a bad day in so many ways, it was good to get out in the fresh air, listen to the sound of the waves and walk and breathe. We enjoyed the lights on the water across the bay.



Family member finally being cared for. Mega stressful days in our house but we plod on. As Churchill famously quoted "when going through hell, keep going."