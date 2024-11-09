Previous
Random by casablanca
Random

This was hilarious. We were supposed to be on holiday this past week together, but all the running around with the family member being blue lighted to hospital and the stresses and strains of that situation that have been ongoing for several weeks now, the holiday did not really happen.

But we did finally all manage to be together for just one day of the week yesterday. I set the self timer up and left my camera on a rock. When it went off, we had been photo bombed by an unknown dog! So random.

We don't have any pets - I am allergic to animals! So funny. He looks for all the world like he is ours.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana ace
Lol, such a fabulous capture and scene! He sure is a great poser and looks as if he loves having his photo taken :-)
November 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... he looks delighted to be in your photo! Lovely shot and so happy that you got a day out together. x
November 9th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Hilarious
November 9th, 2024  
leggzy ace
LOL that's so funny. I was admiring the lovely family shot with what I assumed was your dog! It is a beautiful family photo, even with the ring-in...lol
November 9th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
This cracks me up with the random dog photobomb! You all have extra big smiles because of the addition to your pic! I love it...haha!
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So funny. The fog is a natural and posing so nicely.
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh this made me laugh out loud, you really made my day. What a smart dog to appear and smile at just the right time.
Hope things have settled down now and you have had some time to relax together fav
November 9th, 2024  
