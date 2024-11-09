Random

This was hilarious. We were supposed to be on holiday this past week together, but all the running around with the family member being blue lighted to hospital and the stresses and strains of that situation that have been ongoing for several weeks now, the holiday did not really happen.



But we did finally all manage to be together for just one day of the week yesterday. I set the self timer up and left my camera on a rock. When it went off, we had been photo bombed by an unknown dog! So random.



We don't have any pets - I am allergic to animals! So funny. He looks for all the world like he is ours.