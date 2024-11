Remembrance Sunday

"Freddie Gilroy and the Belsen Stragglers"



They said for king and country

we should do as we were bid

They said old soldiers never die -

but plenty young ones did



Sculpture by Ray Lonsdale

in association with Artsbank (Saltburn)



This statue is an oversized figure on a bench in Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire. Freddie was a local lad who was one of the soldiers involved in the liberation of Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in April 1945. Freddie died in 2008 but lives on in this memorial representing so many others too.