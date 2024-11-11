Previous
11th November Remembrance by casablanca
316 / 365

11th November Remembrance

They went with songs to the battle, they were young,
Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted:
They fell with their faces to the foe.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.

As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,
Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain;
As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,
To the end, to the end, they remain.

Excerpts from "For The Fallen" by Laurence Binyon

My brooch is the intertwining of forget me not and poppy for undying love and remembrance.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Casablanca

JackieR ace
A beautiful brooch among the fallen leaves says it all x
November 11th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful brooch and very appropriate for the time of year.
November 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Your very special brooch on the rustling fallen leaves is so beautiful.
Lovely photo…
November 11th, 2024  
