Previous
316 / 365
11th November Remembrance
They went with songs to the battle, they were young,
Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted:
They fell with their faces to the foe.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,
Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain;
As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,
To the end, to the end, they remain.
Excerpts from "For The Fallen" by Laurence Binyon
My brooch is the intertwining of forget me not and poppy for undying love and remembrance.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2950
photos
155
followers
74
following
86% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th November 2024 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
A beautiful brooch among the fallen leaves says it all x
November 11th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful brooch and very appropriate for the time of year.
November 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Your very special brooch on the rustling fallen leaves is so beautiful.
Lovely photo…
November 11th, 2024
