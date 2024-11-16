Our Favourite Trains

We each have a favourite train and we look for them when we visit the Railway Museum in York.​ Took these shots as we passed through there all too briefly recently.



The Young Fella: MALLARD

She was built in 1938 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) for pulling passenger services. This beauty of an iconic blue locomotive still holds the world speed record that she achieved on 3rd July 1938 of 126 mph.



Me: EVENING STAR.

The 999th steam locomotive built by British Railways, she was the last one ever built in Swindon in 1960. I love her beautiful dark racing green colouring and elegant shape and she has been my favourite for years.



Hubby: STEPHENSON'S ROCKET (replica).

Rocket was not the first steam locomotive built, but she did bring together a number of ideas and technologies of the time and on 20th April 1829 she competed in the Rainhill Trials and won, proving that the line could be efficiently run using steam locomotives.