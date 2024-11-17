Previous
Happiness is... by casablanca
Happiness is...

...fondant fancies from Bettys. Mail order is a marvellous thing!

Family issues continue to rumble on and have increased. Will be back commenting when I can. Enjoy your Sunday!
Babs ace
Good to hear Betty has given you some happiness at this time.

They wouldn't last long in my house. Hope they are as tasty as they look.
