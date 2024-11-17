Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
Happiness is...
...fondant fancies from Bettys. Mail order is a marvellous thing!
Family issues continue to rumble on and have increased. Will be back commenting when I can. Enjoy your Sunday!
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2956
photos
154
followers
74
following
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
17th November 2024 5:23am
Babs
ace
Good to hear Betty has given you some happiness at this time.
They wouldn't last long in my house. Hope they are as tasty as they look.
November 17th, 2024
They wouldn't last long in my house. Hope they are as tasty as they look.