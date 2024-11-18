Previous
by casablanca
Loved this painted in a shop window selling cards, gifts and pens.

Thanks for your love, kindness and support. I can't tell you how much I appreciate it. Back more fully as soon as life allows. Love to you all.
Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, I love it!
November 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely find
November 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
How unique! A sign that would have drawn me in to browse! Well-captured, Casa!
November 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
What fun sign. ✍️
November 18th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Such a fun sign
November 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh lovely ‘Beautiful South’ lyrics. Perfect capture.
November 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
My pencil case holds my art pencils so if I loved you from the bottom of that it would be a special love.
November 18th, 2024  
