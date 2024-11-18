by casablanca

Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Loved this painted in a shop window selling cards, gifts and pens.
Thanks for your love, kindness and support. I can't tell you how much I appreciate it. Back more fully as soon as life allows. Love to you all.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
7
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
17th November 2024 12:51pm
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, I love it!
November 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely find
November 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
How unique! A sign that would have drawn me in to browse! Well-captured, Casa!
November 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What fun sign. ✍️
November 18th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Such a fun sign
November 18th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ooh lovely ‘Beautiful South’ lyrics. Perfect capture.
November 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
My pencil case holds my art pencils so if I loved you from the bottom of that it would be a special love.
November 18th, 2024
