Previous
324 / 365
Abseiling for the Lights
I managed a respite day yesterday and escaped up to Sloane Square in London to meet my old and dear friend Twinnie. Glorious to be with her.
They were hanging the Christmas lights at Peter Jones department store and as it is a long way up, abseiling was the way to go!
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
3
2
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th November 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a great image! So glad you were able to escape for a day out with Twinnie!
November 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great pov
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I have gotten window cleaners before but not this abseiling, fantastic.
November 19th, 2024
