Abseiling for the Lights by casablanca
324 / 365

Abseiling for the Lights

I managed a respite day yesterday and escaped up to Sloane Square in London to meet my old and dear friend Twinnie. Glorious to be with her.

They were hanging the Christmas lights at Peter Jones department store and as it is a long way up, abseiling was the way to go!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is a great image! So glad you were able to escape for a day out with Twinnie!
November 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I have gotten window cleaners before but not this abseiling, fantastic.
November 19th, 2024  
