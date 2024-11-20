Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
325 / 365
Just for an hour
No snow was forecast in my region yesterday, just cold temperatures but we did get snow for about an hour in the morning before it changed into rain and disappeared again.
I absolutely adore snow. Love walking in it in my snow boots, driving in it up mountain passes in Austria with my Winter tyres on the car. Love the chill in the air and the way it crunches underfoot.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2959
photos
154
followers
74
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
19th November 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful!!!
November 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful capture
November 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Boy, I can't believe you are getting snow before we do. Oh, there are parts of Maine that have seen snow, Wonderful
November 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful capture of the falling snow and autumnal colours.
November 20th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely caught, same here, nothing but a bit of showy flakes falling before disappearing quickly
November 20th, 2024
plainjaneandnonnonsense
ace
Such a great capture
November 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close