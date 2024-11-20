Previous
Just for an hour by casablanca
Just for an hour

No snow was forecast in my region yesterday, just cold temperatures but we did get snow for about an hour in the morning before it changed into rain and disappeared again.

I absolutely adore snow. Love walking in it in my snow boots, driving in it up mountain passes in Austria with my Winter tyres on the car. Love the chill in the air and the way it crunches underfoot.
Casablanca

CC Folk ace
Beautiful!!!
November 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Beautiful capture
November 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Boy, I can't believe you are getting snow before we do. Oh, there are parts of Maine that have seen snow, Wonderful
November 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful capture of the falling snow and autumnal colours.
November 20th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Nicely caught, same here, nothing but a bit of showy flakes falling before disappearing quickly
November 20th, 2024  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Such a great capture
November 20th, 2024  
