327 / 365
Peter Jones, Sloane Square
For those who wanted to know what the lights looked like lit up on Peter Jones that the chap was abseiling to put up, they look like this......that blue waterfall of light. Nice, eh?
Abseiler here:
https://365project.org/casablanca/2024/2024-11-19
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Casablanca
ace
@illinilass
with a smile for you
November 22nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh lovely lovely
November 22nd, 2024
