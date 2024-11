Just Breathe

My instructions to myself on a wristband. Dark clouds have been swirling around my family for a long while now and things have intensified recently. At such moments it is good to go back to the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel: "Everything will be alright in the end and if it is not alright, it is not yet the end." Faith stirred by prayers being answered and the little light moments of encouragement piercing through those clouds help so much. Not there yet, but give it time and patience.