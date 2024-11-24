Stir Up Sunday

In conversation yesterday with an American friend, she had no idea what any kind of steamed pudding would be so I guess it is a British thing.



Today is Stir Up Sunday, always on the last Sunday before Advent and it is traditionally the day to make your Christmas puddding.



Made the mincemeat on the left last night with currants, sultanas, mixed peel, raisins and fresh apple with fresh breadcrumbs from a fig and honey loaf, dark brown sugar, flour. suet and plenty of cinnamon, mixed spice and nutmeg. Soaked overnight in a mix of 8.5% strong dark ale, Austrian Stroh rum and beaten egg.



You then press it into a buttered pudding bowl and cover with a layer of greaseproof and foil with a pleat in the centre. The pleat is to give the pudding room to rise as it cooks. Essential to form a seal with string and folding the edges underneath so no water gets into the pudding itself.



You then steam it for 8 hours. My steamer is a simple device put over a pan of simmering water, regularly topped up.



You cool it and keep until Christmas Day when it will need steaming again for another 2 hours before eating. We flame it with brandy or rum and eat hot with rum butter and fresh brandy cream.



So now, my American friend, you know what goes into a Christmas pudding! In the old days people added a sixpence and whoever got it won good luck for the year, but I don't add that. Mostly because sixpences went out in my childhood at Britain's decimalisation!