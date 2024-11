"Your call is important to us..."

Please hold while we play you the same riff repeatedly without ever progressing to the rest of the piece.



Phones are hard for me because of my hearing issues. I have to be indoors in a room where I can shut off as much background noise as possible and put the phone on speaker. You can't lipread or use sign language on a phone. I do my best!



But at least I now have a slot for xray on my suspected broken finger...