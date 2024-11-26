Waiting Room

Earlier this afternoon waiting for my xray on my finger. Had a good laugh with the lady who performed the test and then discovered it will be a full week to find out the results, which is quite amusing really. In the meantime, I guess I carry on wondering if it is broken or not...... LOL!!



Very funny that it looks like a rude gesture holding up my injured finger and I attempted to explain I needed it for signing......but not that sort of signing!!