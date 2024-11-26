Previous
Waiting Room by casablanca
331 / 365

Waiting Room

Earlier this afternoon waiting for my xray on my finger. Had a good laugh with the lady who performed the test and then discovered it will be a full week to find out the results, which is quite amusing really. In the meantime, I guess I carry on wondering if it is broken or not...... LOL!!

Very funny that it looks like a rude gesture holding up my injured finger and I attempted to explain I needed it for signing......but not that sort of signing!!
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Dianne ace
Hard to believe it takes a week to get xray results. ‘Fingers crossed’ it’s ok.
November 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
You crack me up sometimes, Casa! LOL Why on earth would it take a full week to get results from an x-ray?!!
November 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@dide @bjywamer

Radiographers at a different hospital not that one. Xrays are sent there, they have to get round to looking at them and writing the report before sending it out to my GP. C'est la vie!
November 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Strap it to the next finger?
November 26th, 2024  
Jackie Snider
Very creative ‘in the moment’ shot!
November 26th, 2024  
