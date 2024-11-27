Previous
Bubble ICM by casablanca
A bit of fun messing about with a bubble machine and my boy a couple of days ago. The purple is the feature wall colour of his bedroom.

Good things:
1. Xray was at least done (see yesterday)
2. My boy picked up some extra seasonal work at our local Sainsbugs yesterday
3. I am expecting a delivery today of an exciting thing
Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
A lovely image and a positive 3 things!
November 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Your bubbles look like fireworks
November 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
November 27th, 2024  
