Previous
332 / 365
Bubble ICM
A bit of fun messing about with a bubble machine and my boy a couple of days ago. The purple is the feature wall colour of his bedroom.
Good things:
1. Xray was at least done (see yesterday)
2. My boy picked up some extra seasonal work at our local Sainsbugs yesterday
3. I am expecting a delivery today of an exciting thing
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
3
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2966
photos
154
followers
74
following
90% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th November 2024 12:10pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
A lovely image and a positive 3 things!
November 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Your bubbles look like fireworks
November 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
November 27th, 2024
