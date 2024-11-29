Sign up
Previous
334 / 365
Frosty Leaf
Busy day ahead and a frosty start again, this leaf being on the roof of my car. I do love a good frost!
Also need to make the marzipan for our Advent Cake today. Made the cake back in late September and it has been maturing nicely ever since.
I am singing in a fundraiser with my choir tonight, so that should be fun. Usually is!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2968
photos
154
followers
74
following
91% complete
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
28th November 2024 10:58am
CC Folk
ace
Love it...fav.
November 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 29th, 2024
