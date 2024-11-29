Previous
Frosty Leaf by casablanca
334 / 365

Frosty Leaf

Busy day ahead and a frosty start again, this leaf being on the roof of my car. I do love a good frost!

Also need to make the marzipan for our Advent Cake today. Made the cake back in late September and it has been maturing nicely ever since.

I am singing in a fundraiser with my choir tonight, so that should be fun. Usually is!
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Casablanca

CC Folk ace
Love it...fav.
November 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 29th, 2024  
