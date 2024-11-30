Marzipan Time

Those of you who have observed me for a few years will be aware my family always opt for eating our Christmas Cake during Advent. Too many other special foods available later in the month, so we enjoy it with mid morning coffee during December.



Yesterday, I made the marzipan. If you like it (I hate it but my family love it!) then you should know I am reliably informed that home made tastes so much better than shop bought. If you have never made it before, it is very very simple.



The maths is easy. Ground almonds and sugars in equal quantity, so half of each kind of sugar. Full quantity depends on cake size but the maths remains the same proportionally.



My cake is 6" square, so I used 8 oz of ground almonds, 4 oz icing sugar, 4 oz caster sugar, one beaten egg, almond essence to taste and enough lemon juice to make it hold together.



You simply mix it all up together, roll out and put it on the cake after you have coated it with a little apricot jam slightly watered down with boiled water to make it stick. Then pop a tea cloth on the top and leave to dry out for 24 hours before icing. I shall do that tomorrow!