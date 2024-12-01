Advent Begins!

Made the Royal Icing yesterday.

It tastes light, silky, meringue-like and delicious.

My little decorations are The Penguin Christmas Concert this year! The little banner on the penguin's French Horn reads "Joy." We will start eating it today with mid morning coffee.



Recipe for those who are interested in such things?

Whisk up 3 egg whites until frothy.

Whisk in 600g icing sugar.

Add in a teaspoon of lemon juice and a teaspoon of glycerin.

Paint the marzipan using a pastry brush with cooled boiled water to help the icing stick and spread it all on.