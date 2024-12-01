Previous
Advent Begins! by casablanca
Advent Begins!

Made the Royal Icing yesterday.
It tastes light, silky, meringue-like and delicious.
My little decorations are The Penguin Christmas Concert this year! The little banner on the penguin's French Horn reads "Joy." We will start eating it today with mid morning coffee.

Recipe for those who are interested in such things?
Whisk up 3 egg whites until frothy.
Whisk in 600g icing sugar.
Add in a teaspoon of lemon juice and a teaspoon of glycerin.
Paint the marzipan using a pastry brush with cooled boiled water to help the icing stick and spread it all on.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh wow, looks absolutely fabulous. Bon appetit!
December 1st, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Sounds & looks so yummy...love the little penguins
December 1st, 2024  
