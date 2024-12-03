Previous
The Glow II by casablanca
338 / 365

The Glow II

Loved this runway style lighting design by the moving sycamore seed sculpture.

Family stuff still continuing and life is not straightforward at all currently. My poor Hubby has now gone down with what looks like a cold, bless him.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
92% complete

Babs
So magical. Poor hubby. Hope he hasn't got man flu
December 3rd, 2024  
Barb
Another gorgeous capture from your visit to The Glow! Magical! I wish there were something like that near us! Hope hubby's cold is short-lived!
December 3rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Wonderful image. Hope hubby gets better soon and more importantly that you don't catch his lurgy!
December 3rd, 2024  
Diana
such a magical scene and capture.
December 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Very pretty.
December 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2024  
