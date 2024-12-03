Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
The Glow II
Loved this runway style lighting design by the moving sycamore seed sculpture.
Family stuff still continuing and life is not straightforward at all currently. My poor Hubby has now gone down with what looks like a cold, bless him.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
6
4
Embed Code
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2972
photos
154
followers
74
following
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
30th November 2024 7:53pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Babs
ace
So magical. Poor hubby. Hope he hasn't got man flu
December 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Another gorgeous capture from your visit to The Glow! Magical! I wish there were something like that near us! Hope hubby's cold is short-lived!
December 3rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful image. Hope hubby gets better soon and more importantly that you don't catch his lurgy!
December 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
such a magical scene and capture.
December 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very pretty.
December 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2024
