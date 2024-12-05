Previous
The Glow IV by casablanca
340 / 365

The Glow IV

Final shot from The Glow, just so many interesting light shows to photograph among the trees and shrubs at Hyde Hall.

This was a half tunnel on the side of a walkway and it was a lot of fun. The colours changed all the time and ran along the line like a Mexican wave.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Issi Bannerman ace
That sounds and looks amazing!
December 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great shot to end this beautiful series with.
December 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Incredible!
December 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
December 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Sounds fascinating to watch
December 5th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
Amazing
December 5th, 2024  
