Previous
340 / 365
The Glow IV
Final shot from The Glow, just so many interesting light shows to photograph among the trees and shrubs at Hyde Hall.
This was a half tunnel on the side of a walkway and it was a lot of fun. The colours changed all the time and ran along the line like a Mexican wave.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
6
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
That sounds and looks amazing!
December 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great shot to end this beautiful series with.
December 5th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Incredible!
December 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely captured.
December 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Sounds fascinating to watch
December 5th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Amazing
December 5th, 2024
