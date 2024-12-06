Car Wash

I usually enjoy washing the cars, but with my dodgy finger currently it wasn't proving so easy. So last Sunday, we decided to go in convoy to a local hand car wash and give them some business instead. I have not sat inside my car while someone else, machine or person, washes it for about 10 years and that was in Austria! I found it rather fun just for a change. This is the guy soaping my windows and the one in front was washing the back of Hubby's car. The Young Fella was in his behind me.



When the chaps had finished, one tapped on my window and asked for the payment. I pointed at Hubby's car and said "he has the money." He went over there and Hubby said "yes, I have to pay all her bills!" So funny.