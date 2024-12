Meet Sprig

Elf has finally been named. He complained that "Elf" was just too common and he wanted something that was unique for just him. Fair enough really. So The Young Fella named him Sprig because it sounded cheeky and lively. Sprig was so happy, he took my bobble hat and went surfing round the kitchen worktops.



Thanks for the well wishes, me and Hubby both still feeling extremely rough. Young Fella still standing. Long may that last!