Kazoo Time by casablanca
Kazoo Time

Sprig knew I was really sad that I couldn't join my lovely choir and sing at Lakeside Shopping Centre on Monday evening, raising money for London Air Ambulance. My favourite gig of the year. So he tried to bring the songs to me and put on my tinsel headband I would have worn, got out my music folder and the kazoo. He asked me if "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town" was the right moment for the kazoo? I told him he would need to wait for "Holly Jolly Christmas" so he was last seen rummaging deeper in the music folder. Just so long as he doesn't find the music at 3am and start playing my kazoo...

Still really poorly here. Hoping we are out of this one soon!
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Casablanca

Kathy A ace
So sorry to hear that you are still unwell my friend. I too hope he doesn’t start playing that kazoo in the middle of the night
December 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So good that Sprig is trying to spread a little festive cheer.
December 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks as though he is trying to cheer you up. I don't think he looks like a naughty elf so I am sure he will stick to daylight hours to play the kazoo.
December 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@onewing He just asked our choir master if he can join the choir. He said he will write some descant parts :)
December 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful words from sprig. Wish you better…
December 10th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Sprig is cute enough to bring some happiness to you and yours during this season. I like how you composed this shot. Best wishes for for you all for a speedy recovery. By the way, I never heard of a kazoo instrument, will have to check it out on the net.
December 10th, 2024  
