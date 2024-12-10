Kazoo Time

Sprig knew I was really sad that I couldn't join my lovely choir and sing at Lakeside Shopping Centre on Monday evening, raising money for London Air Ambulance. My favourite gig of the year. So he tried to bring the songs to me and put on my tinsel headband I would have worn, got out my music folder and the kazoo. He asked me if "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town" was the right moment for the kazoo? I told him he would need to wait for "Holly Jolly Christmas" so he was last seen rummaging deeper in the music folder. Just so long as he doesn't find the music at 3am and start playing my kazoo...



Still really poorly here. Hoping we are out of this one soon!