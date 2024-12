Uh oh...

Sprig has noticed I like playing darts. This board was a gift from my boys a couple of Christmases ago and it hangs in this elegant cupboard in our hall. Though I am wondering about the wisdom of letting Sprig loose with small sharp objects...



We are finally beginning to feel on the way to getting better, Hubby doing pretty well now. I am 4 days behind, so nearly there... yay!