Bottoms Up

Sprig was wondering where the post came from, so he climbed into the letterbox in our front door to see what he could see. I would like to say he didn't get temporarily stuck there, but it would be a lie.



I see a number of you are struggling with the seasonal bugs too. Heartily wishing you well again. Still have coughing choking fits at night. Hopefully it will go soon. Just know you are not alone and it will pass. That's what I tell myself!