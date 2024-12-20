Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
355 / 365
Branching Out
I couldn't find Sprig anywhere and then I heard the "wheeee" from the front garden outside. There he was, climbing the magnolia tree. Well, outdoor exercise will be good for him, no doubt. Keep him out of mischief. Ha! Who am I kidding?
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2989
photos
154
followers
74
following
97% complete
View this month »
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th December 2024 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
I sometimes feel like this!
December 20th, 2024
Dianne
ace
So funny! Hope you’re on the mend.
December 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Heehee naughty elf
December 20th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Darling! I would do that pose too if I didn’t have positional vertigo…haha.
December 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh he such a fun fellow, hope he is keeping your spirits up too :-)
December 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh! He is a scamp, isn't he? 🤣
December 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving his playful antics.
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close