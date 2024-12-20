Previous
Branching Out by casablanca
Branching Out

I couldn't find Sprig anywhere and then I heard the "wheeee" from the front garden outside. There he was, climbing the magnolia tree. Well, outdoor exercise will be good for him, no doubt. Keep him out of mischief. Ha! Who am I kidding?
Casablanca

Maggiemae ace
I sometimes feel like this!
December 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
So funny! Hope you’re on the mend.
December 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Heehee naughty elf
December 20th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Darling! I would do that pose too if I didn’t have positional vertigo…haha.
December 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh he such a fun fellow, hope he is keeping your spirits up too :-)
December 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh! He is a scamp, isn't he? 🤣
December 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving his playful antics.
December 20th, 2024  
