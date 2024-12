Shortest Day

Sprig heard that today is the Shortest Day, being 21st December, and so he set about trying to measure it. When I told him you it wasn't that sort of short and you couldn't do it with a tape measure, he blew a raspberry and said "watch me." So we shall see how that pans out for him...



Starting to feel better, coughing less but pretty wiped out. Continuing to wish the rest of you poorly guys well too.