Previous
by casablanca
358 / 365

Sprig found my Hubby's army Mess Kit hung up in the spare room and decided to try to learn to salute like a military human. He needs more practice, but at least he is willing.

Still hoping my Hubby can be home with us for Christmas. Family issues have meant he has had to be mostly away for 2 months now. When he was here, he was ill. So here's hoping....
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Fun. Hope that all gets sorted for you all, difficult times.
December 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
LOL! Hope you can be together for Xmas.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact