by casablanca

358 / 365
Sprig found my Hubby's army Mess Kit hung up in the spare room and decided to try to learn to salute like a military human. He needs more practice, but at least he is willing.
Still hoping my Hubby can be home with us for Christmas. Family issues have meant he has had to be mostly away for 2 months now. When he was here, he was ill. So here's hoping....
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2992
photos
154
followers
74
following
98% complete
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd December 2024 7:35am
Boxplayer
ace
Fun. Hope that all gets sorted for you all, difficult times.
December 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
LOL! Hope you can be together for Xmas.
December 23rd, 2024
