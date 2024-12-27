Sign up
Previous
362 / 365
Sprig's Downfall
Yesterday afternoon, while the Young Fella was at work, Hubby and I played a few rounds of Downfall. Sprig wanted to help, but Hubby is eyeing his contributions with great suspicion..... probably wise. Not sure Sprig really knows how to play...
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
14
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2996
photos
154
followers
74
following
99% complete
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
Views
25
Comments
14
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th December 2024 3:45pm
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Never heard of that game. But I think your hubby may be right. Will miss Spring when he disappears.
December 27th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
Not heard of that game.
December 27th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
A new game to me. Love the look on hubby's face & Sprig sitting doing the splits (don't think I could do that nowadays 🤣)
December 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@phil_sandford
I think this particular set is about 55 years old! You can still get it. Two hander strategy race, quite fun.
December 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Good for Sprig giving it a go.
December 27th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Sprig looks most uncomfortable!
December 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love Downfall. Our kids used to play it non stop. Deb still has it in her collection of games along with Connect Four and Game of Life etc.
December 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Sprig may not know how to play but he sure does know how to do the splits! I agree with Jackie! He looks quite uncomfortable! I haven't heard of Downfall, either, but do remember the ones that
@onewing
mentioned... 😊
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun way to record your day
December 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@bjywamer
Sprig said he is NOT uncomfortable at all. Thank you for asking, but he is a very flexible young elf!
December 27th, 2024
Newbank Lass
Oh my I remember that game!!
December 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic🎅🧑🎄
December 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
cute
ace
cute
December 27th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Haha. Another fun photo with Sprigs having hubby looking at him sternly.
December 27th, 2024
Sprig said he is NOT uncomfortable at all. Thank you for asking, but he is a very flexible young elf!