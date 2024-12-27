Previous
Sprig's Downfall by casablanca
Sprig's Downfall

Yesterday afternoon, while the Young Fella was at work, Hubby and I played a few rounds of Downfall. Sprig wanted to help, but Hubby is eyeing his contributions with great suspicion..... probably wise. Not sure Sprig really knows how to play...
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Joan Robillard ace
Never heard of that game. But I think your hubby may be right. Will miss Spring when he disappears.
December 27th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
Not heard of that game.
December 27th, 2024  
l.eggzy ace
A new game to me. Love the look on hubby's face & Sprig sitting doing the splits (don't think I could do that nowadays 🤣)
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@phil_sandford I think this particular set is about 55 years old! You can still get it. Two hander strategy race, quite fun.
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Good for Sprig giving it a go.
December 27th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Sprig looks most uncomfortable!
December 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love Downfall. Our kids used to play it non stop. Deb still has it in her collection of games along with Connect Four and Game of Life etc.
December 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Sprig may not know how to play but he sure does know how to do the splits! I agree with Jackie! He looks quite uncomfortable! I haven't heard of Downfall, either, but do remember the ones that @onewing mentioned... 😊
December 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun way to record your day
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @bjywamer
Sprig said he is NOT uncomfortable at all. Thank you for asking, but he is a very flexible young elf!
December 27th, 2024  
Newbank Lass
Oh my I remember that game!!
December 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic🎅🧑‍🎄
December 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
December 27th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Haha. Another fun photo with Sprigs having hubby looking at him sternly.
December 27th, 2024  
