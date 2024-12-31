End of 2024, End of Year 8 on 365.

One year ends, another about to begin. 2024 has been a toughie. Between us, we have spent almost half of it with various family members and friends in hospital waiting rooms and wards, committed to supporting people we love who are struggling and suffering. A great deal of time spent apart as a consequence on top of Hubby's usual sailing work taking him far afield and these issues will continue into next year. My PTSD symptoms also revived themselves unpleasantly thanks to a truck undertaking into my car in Summer, which was an unwelcome additional load.



There have been lovely highlights amidst it all - friends that I have met in person or got to know better online, my faithful penpal continuing to write regularly, BSL exams passed, I even wrote a short novel for fun and my darling son continues to be an absolute joy to have living with us. He's a treasure.



Hubby and I have never been apart before for New Year in the 34 years since we met. It feels odd. Yet onwards we go across the chimes of midnight and see what 2025 has on offer. Here's raising a glass to the hope of better things for my family, all my beloved friends and me. Cheers, m'dears.



PS my 3000th photo today 🎉 Solarized fireworks.