End of 2024, End of Year 8 on 365. by casablanca
End of 2024, End of Year 8 on 365.

One year ends, another about to begin. 2024 has been a toughie. Between us, we have spent almost half of it with various family members and friends in hospital waiting rooms and wards, committed to supporting people we love who are struggling and suffering. A great deal of time spent apart as a consequence on top of Hubby's usual sailing work taking him far afield and these issues will continue into next year. My PTSD symptoms also revived themselves unpleasantly thanks to a truck undertaking into my car in Summer, which was an unwelcome additional load.

There have been lovely highlights amidst it all - friends that I have met in person or got to know better online, my faithful penpal continuing to write regularly, BSL exams passed, I even wrote a short novel for fun and my darling son continues to be an absolute joy to have living with us. He's a treasure.

Hubby and I have never been apart before for New Year in the 34 years since we met. It feels odd. Yet onwards we go across the chimes of midnight and see what 2025 has on offer. Here's raising a glass to the hope of better things for my family, all my beloved friends and me. Cheers, m'dears.

PS my 3000th photo today 🎉 Solarized fireworks.
Joan Robillard ace
Hoping health issues are resolved so you can live as a family again. Did you make your goal of visiting the National? landmarks (I forget what they were) but I enjoyed them.
December 31st, 2024  
vaidas ace
Nice fireworks, and wish you all the best in 2025!
December 31st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@joansmor Unfortunately all these issues hampered progress. Only managed 47/60 but at least the ones I did see were interesting to visit.
December 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Life throws many curved balls at us and the path is often difficult to navigate but nonetheless we continue with renewed strength.
8 years wow. Keep going with the writing. I look forward to your next masterpiece.
December 31st, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh splendid sparkle. All the best for 2025.
December 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wishing you good health & togetherness with hubby soon.
Enjoy time with your lovely son.
Maybe another book is begging to be written.

Love following your 365 and look forward to next year.
All the very best 🎶🍀
December 31st, 2024  
