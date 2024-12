Poetry Month: Auld Lang Syne

2025 has arrived, my 365 Year 9 begins and a new album with it.I shall be spending January in the company of poetry, inspired by Andrew Bede-Allsop and his literature year. @allsop A completely unexpected joy last night was the arrival of my Hubby to spend New Year with me and The Young Fella. So midnight saw us clinking glasses on a lovely new bottle of Ardberg single malt and a glass of ginger wine. The poem for this first day of the year is, of course, the Robert Burns classic:Should auld acquaintance be forgot,And never brought to mind?Should auld acquaintance be forgot,And auld lang syne!For auld lang syne, my dear,For auld lang syne.We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,For auld lang syne.