Poetry Month: Auld Lang Syne

2025 has arrived, my 365 Year 9 begins and a new album with it.
I shall be spending January in the company of poetry, inspired by Andrew Bede-Allsop and his literature year. @allsop
A completely unexpected joy last night was the arrival of my Hubby to spend New Year with me and The Young Fella. So midnight saw us clinking glasses on a lovely new bottle of Ardberg single malt and a glass of ginger wine. The poem for this first day of the year is, of course, the Robert Burns classic:
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And auld lang syne!
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne.
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.