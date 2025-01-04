Poetry Day 4

When fog rolls in
On days that have no beginning or end
Punctuated only by lone birdcries
I forget what the sun looks like
As it hides behind dripping dampness
And allows my life to be wrapped in fog
But when the sun bleaches
The already dazzling beach
And the bee bends the fragile flower
In a graceful arc
I cannot believe that any fog
Can obscure the sun for even seconds
And then I know
That I must enter the invisible
That I must gain the insight of the blind man
That I must walk without legs
And learn to fly beyond any sky
To see the fog in the sun and the sun in the fog
Come and be my teacher
Help me break through to the centre
In which you appear
As the heart and the core
(c) Ulrich Schaffer from "Into Your Light" published 1979