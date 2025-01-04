Previous
Poetry Day 4 by casablanca
4 / 365

Poetry Day 4

When fog rolls in
On days that have no beginning or end
Punctuated only by lone birdcries
I forget what the sun looks like
As it hides behind dripping dampness
And allows my life to be wrapped in fog

But when the sun bleaches
The already dazzling beach
And the bee bends the fragile flower
In a graceful arc
I cannot believe that any fog
Can obscure the sun for even seconds

And then I know
That I must enter the invisible
That I must gain the insight of the blind man
That I must walk without legs
And learn to fly beyond any sky
To see the fog in the sun and the sun in the fog

Come and be my teacher
Help me break through to the centre
In which you appear
As the heart and the core

(c) Ulrich Schaffer from "Into Your Light" published 1979
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 4th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Beautiful poem & wonderful foggy tree shot
January 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice☃️😊
January 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely photo for the poem
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact