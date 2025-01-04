Poetry Day 4

When fog rolls in

On days that have no beginning or end

Punctuated only by lone birdcries

I forget what the sun looks like

As it hides behind dripping dampness

And allows my life to be wrapped in fog



But when the sun bleaches

The already dazzling beach

And the bee bends the fragile flower

In a graceful arc

I cannot believe that any fog

Can obscure the sun for even seconds



And then I know

That I must enter the invisible

That I must gain the insight of the blind man

That I must walk without legs

And learn to fly beyond any sky

To see the fog in the sun and the sun in the fog



Come and be my teacher

Help me break through to the centre

In which you appear

As the heart and the core



(c) Ulrich Schaffer from "Into Your Light" published 1979