Poetry Day 5 by casablanca
5 / 365

Poetry Day 5

An extract from "You Are Old, Father William"

"You are old, Father William," the young man said
"And your hair has become very white;
And yet you incessantly stand on your head -
Do you think, at your age, it is right?"

"In my youth," Father William replied to his son,
"I feared it might injure the brain;
But, now that I'm perfectly sure I have none,
Why, I do it again and again."

Lewis Carroll (1832-1898)
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh to be able to stand on my head.
January 5th, 2025  
