Previous
5 / 365
Poetry Day 5
An extract from "You Are Old, Father William"
"You are old, Father William," the young man said
"And your hair has become very white;
And yet you incessantly stand on your head -
Do you think, at your age, it is right?"
"In my youth," Father William replied to his son,
"I feared it might injure the brain;
But, now that I'm perfectly sure I have none,
Why, I do it again and again."
Lewis Carroll (1832-1898)
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
1
0
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
5th January 2025 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh to be able to stand on my head.
January 5th, 2025
