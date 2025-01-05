Poetry Day 5

An extract from "You Are Old, Father William"



"You are old, Father William," the young man said

"And your hair has become very white;

And yet you incessantly stand on your head -

Do you think, at your age, it is right?"



"In my youth," Father William replied to his son,

"I feared it might injure the brain;

But, now that I'm perfectly sure I have none,

Why, I do it again and again."



Lewis Carroll (1832-1898)