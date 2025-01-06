Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Poetry Day 6
Short extract from: "The Way Through the Woods"
They shut the road through the woods
Seventy years ago.
Weather and rain have undone it again,
And now you would never know
There was once a road through the woods.
Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936)
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3006
photos
154
followers
74
following
1% complete
