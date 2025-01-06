Previous
Poetry Day 6 by casablanca
6 / 365

Poetry Day 6

Short extract from: "The Way Through the Woods"

They shut the road through the woods
Seventy years ago.
Weather and rain have undone it again,
And now you would never know
There was once a road through the woods.

Rudyard Kipling (1865-1936)
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
