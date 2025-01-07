Poetry Day 7

Previous
﻿"Leisure"

What is this life if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare.
Not time to stand beneath the boughs
And stare as long as sheep or cows.
No time to see, when woods we pass,
Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass.
No time to see, in broad daylight,
Streams full of stars, like skies at night.
No time to turn at Beauty's glance,
And watch her feet, how they can dance.
No time to wait till her mouth can
Enrich that smile her eyes began.
A poor life this is if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare.

W H Davies (1971-1940)
Pat Knowles ace
Loving your poetry this month, reminds me of days of learning. I always loved English Literature at school. I have quite a few poetry books of my mums too. This poem is very apt at the moment as my head is full of stuff to do to the point if I wake in the night I can’t get back to sleep, it will pass. A beautiful squirrel too!
January 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Good idea to take time in verse
January 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Poem perfectly matched to squirrel.
January 7th, 2025  
