Poetry Day 8

An extract from "Ducks"



From troubles of the world

I turn to ducks,

Beautiful comical things

Sleeping or curled

Their heads beneath white wings

By water cool,

Or finding curious things

To eat in various mucks beneath the pool



F.W. Harvey (1888-1957)



Took the photo at Hyde Hall with this poem in mind on the only sunny day we have had this year!