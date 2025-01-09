Previous
Poetry Day 9 by casablanca
9 / 365

Poetry Day 9

Sonnet 18

Shall I compare thee to a summer's day?
Thou art more lovely and more temperate.
Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,
And summer's lease hath all too short a date.
Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,
And often is his gold complexion dimmed,
And every fair from fair sometime declines,
By chance or nature's changing course untrimmed:
But thy eternal summer shall not fade
Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st,
Nor shall death brag thou wand’rest in his shade,
When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st.
So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,
So long lives this and this gives life to thee.

William Shakespeare (1564-1616)

Not May yet, but these darling buds were out already when I went looking for some, so I have happily married them with the intended sonnet.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Carole Sandford ace
Oooh I know that one! Poor blooms will be in for a shock with this cold weather!
January 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. May will be here soon!
January 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope that it has the resilience to withstand the weather.
January 9th, 2025  
