Poetry Day 10

Extract from "Resolution and Independence."



All things that love the sun are out of doors;

The sky rejoices in the morning's birth;

The grass is bright with raindrops; on the moors

The hare is running races in her mirth;

And with her feet she from the plashy earth

Raises a mist that, glittering in the sun,

Runs with her all the way wherever she doth run.



William Wordsworth (1770-1850)