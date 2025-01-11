Poetry Day 11

Previous
"Winter"

Clouded with snow
The cold winds blow,
And shrill on leafless bough
The robin with its burning breast
Alone sings now.

The rayless sun
Day's journey done
Sheds its last ebbing light
On fields in leagues of beauty spread
Unearthly white

Thick draws the dark,
And spark by spark,
The frost-fires kindle, and soon
Over that sea of frozen foam
Floats the white moon.

Walter de la Mare (1873-1956)
