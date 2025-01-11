Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Poetry Day 11
"Winter"
Clouded with snow
The cold winds blow,
And shrill on leafless bough
The robin with its burning breast
Alone sings now.
The rayless sun
Day's journey done
Sheds its last ebbing light
On fields in leagues of beauty spread
Unearthly white
Thick draws the dark,
And spark by spark,
The frost-fires kindle, and soon
Over that sea of frozen foam
Floats the white moon.
Walter de la Mare (1873-1956)
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3011
photos
153
followers
73
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Photo Details
Views 6
6
Comments 4
4
Fav's 1
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th January 2025 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
That is a beautiful poem, and such a great shot of the little robin.
January 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A beautiful Christmas card imsge
January 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this Casa 😍
January 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 11th, 2025
