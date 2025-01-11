Poetry Day 11

"Winter"



Clouded with snow

The cold winds blow,

And shrill on leafless bough

The robin with its burning breast

Alone sings now.



The rayless sun

Day's journey done

Sheds its last ebbing light

On fields in leagues of beauty spread

Unearthly white



Thick draws the dark,

And spark by spark,

The frost-fires kindle, and soon

Over that sea of frozen foam

Floats the white moon.



Walter de la Mare (1873-1956)