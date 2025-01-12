Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Poetry Day 12
"Warming Her Pearls"
Next to my own skin, her pearls. My mistress
bids me wear them, warm them, until evening
when I'll brush her hair. At six, I place them
round her cool, white throat. All day I think of her,
resting in the Yellow room, contemplating silk
or taffeta, which gown tonight? She fans herself
whilst I work willingly, my slow heat entering
each pearl. Slack on my neck, her rope.
She's beautiful. I dream about her
in my attic bed; picture her dancing
with tall men, puzzled by my faint persistent scent
beneath her French perfume, her milky stones.
I dust her shoulders with a rabbit's foot,
watch the soft blush seep through her skin
like an indolent sigh. In her looking-glass
my red lips part as though I want to speak.
Full moon. Her carriage brings her home. I see
her every movement in my head ... Undressing,
taking off her jewels, her slim hand reaching
for the case, slipping naked into bed, the way
she always does ... And I lie here awake,
knowing the pearls are cooling even now
in the room where my mistress sleeps. All night
I feel their absence and I burn.
Carol Ann Duffy (1955- ) Scottish Former Poet Laureate
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Barb
ace
Beautiful poem and photo!
January 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous photo, beautiful pearls
January 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely poem and image.
January 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great image to match the words.
January 12th, 2025
