Poetry Day 13

It is my birthday today, so as a singer I thought this poem would fit the bill just for fun, a tad tongue in cheek, since I am still here and celebrating another orbit around the sun. Joyce Grenfell has always made me smile.
"Death (If I Should Go)"
If I should go before the rest of you
Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone
Nor when I'm gone speak in a Sunday voice
But be the usual selves that I have known.
Weep if you must, parting is hell,
But life goes on, so sing as well.
