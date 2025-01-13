Poetry Day 13

It is my birthday today, so as a singer I thought this poem would fit the bill just for fun, a tad tongue in cheek, since I am still here and celebrating another orbit around the sun. Joyce Grenfell has always made me smile.



"Death (If I Should Go)"



If I should go before the rest of you

Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone

Nor when I'm gone speak in a Sunday voice

But be the usual selves that I have known.

Weep if you must, parting is hell,

But life goes on, so sing as well.



Joyce Grenfell (1910-1979)