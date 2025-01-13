Previous
Poetry Day 13 by casablanca
13 / 365

Poetry Day 13

It is my birthday today, so as a singer I thought this poem would fit the bill just for fun, a tad tongue in cheek, since I am still here and celebrating another orbit around the sun. Joyce Grenfell has always made me smile.

"Death (If I Should Go)"

If I should go before the rest of you
Break not a flower nor inscribe a stone
Nor when I'm gone speak in a Sunday voice
But be the usual selves that I have known.
Weep if you must, parting is hell,
But life goes on, so sing as well.

Joyce Grenfell (1910-1979)
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Paul J ace
Well, let me be the first here to wish you a very Happy Birthday! Wishing you another great orbit around the sun! And may the Son be with you!

BTW, what are you doing up so late?
January 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Happy Birthday. You are up late. I know you are a singer, but you don't want to hear me sing, so I will just wish you a fabulous day with your boys and leave the singing to someone else. Lots of love xx
January 13th, 2025  
summerfield ace
happy birthday, mrs. C. aces!
January 13th, 2025  
