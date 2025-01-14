Poetry Day 14

﻿"Sea Fever"



I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,

And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by,

And the wheel's kick and the wind's song and the white sail's shaking,

And a grey mist on the sea's face and grey dawn breaking.



I must go down to the seas again, for the call of the running tide

Is a wild call and a clear call that may not be denied;

And all I ask is a windy day with the white clouds flying,

And the flung spray and the blown spume, and the sea-gulls crying.



I must go down to the seas again, to the vagrant gypsy life,

To the gull's way and the whale's way where the wind's like a whetted knife;

Amd all I ask is a merry yarn from a laughing fellow-rover,

And quiet sleep and a sweet dream when the long trick's over.



John Masefield (1878-1967)



As part of celebrating my birthday, we drove down to Camber Sands on Sunday, one of my lifelong favourite beaches on the East Sussex coast. I absolutely adore being on a beach in Winter. It was -4ºc, bright blue skies, sunshine and very little wind so it was glorious walking along the partially frosted beach and climbing on the sand dunes. Like John Masefield, I often feel the pull of the sea. Thank you for all your kind messages yesterday. I enjoyed my day and it was lovely to have my Hubby and Son with me for the day.