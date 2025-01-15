Previous
Poetry Day 15 by casablanca
15 / 365

Poetry Day 15

"The Smell of Cake"

I love the smell of cake in kitchens,
To stand in the heat of work and feel
The air warm as baked stones.
Dough clings to wooden spoons and bowls,
The worn edges of an old recipe book.
And your hair is powdered with flour,
Your palms smooth as a washed baking-board.
Above all, I love the finish when, together
Under the calendar that's months behind,
We swap spoons from a basin of cream and lick,
My beard flecked with it, your chin white,
And between us our son yelling for a lick,
And rising all around, the smell of rich, cooked cake.

Seán Dunne (1956-1995)

My birthday cake this year came courtesy of mail order Fondant Fancies from Bettys as I was not sure if my Hubby could be with us and he usually bakes it. He was there thankfully but it was nice having Bettys do the honours.
Casablanca

Dianne ace
Looks yummy. I’m loving your poetry series.
January 15th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
That's another great poem I haven't come across before, and a very pretty cake.
January 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely little fancies.
January 15th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Want one! They are so tempting aren't they? I love Bettys and whenever we go to York a visit is compulsory, the one in Harrogate is good as well.
January 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Those cakes look too beautiful to eat, I bet they were delicious.
January 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
January 15th, 2025  
