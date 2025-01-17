Previous
Poetry Day 17
17 / 365

Poetry Day 17

"Cargoes"

Quinquireme of Nineveh from distant Ophir
Rowing home to haven in sunny Palestine,
With a cargo of ivory,
And apes and peacocks,
Sandalwood, cedarwood, and sweet white wine.

Stately Spanish galleon coming from the Isthmus,
Dipping through the Tropics by the palm-green shores,
With a cargo of diamonds,
Emeralds, amethysts,
Topazes, and cinnamon and gold moidores.

Dirty British coaster with a salt-caked smoke stack
Butting through the Channel in the mad March days,
With a cargo of Tyne coal,
Road-rail, pig-lead,
Firewood, iron-ware, and cheap tin trays.

John Masefield (1878-1967)

Yes, I know it is a Viking ship, but I didn't have another kind of galley ship with five banks of oars, so suspend your disbelief in the true traditions of theatre and let your imagination carry you into the story and its praise of trade, whether romantic or pragmatic. Glass ship in a bottle photographed against a canvas print of mine. A favourite poem since my school days, such evocative language and wonderful spoken aloud. The rhythms are superb to speak.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Kathy A ace
That’s a nice looking viking ship
January 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little ship.
January 17th, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
That's a beautiful poem & lovely image
January 17th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha, lovely poem. I was reading it and looking at the image, thinking 'that ship looks more like a Shetland Galley for Up Helly Aa'! And then I finished reading the text. Nice!
January 17th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann I have always wanted to go to Up Helly Aa! Looks thrilling to watch. This came from a Scandinavian business trip of Hubby’s years ago. Love it!
January 17th, 2025  
