Poetry Day 17

"Cargoes"



Quinquireme of Nineveh from distant Ophir

Rowing home to haven in sunny Palestine,

With a cargo of ivory,

And apes and peacocks,

Sandalwood, cedarwood, and sweet white wine.



Stately Spanish galleon coming from the Isthmus,

Dipping through the Tropics by the palm-green shores,

With a cargo of diamonds,

Emeralds, amethysts,

Topazes, and cinnamon and gold moidores.



Dirty British coaster with a salt-caked smoke stack

Butting through the Channel in the mad March days,

With a cargo of Tyne coal,

Road-rail, pig-lead,

Firewood, iron-ware, and cheap tin trays.



John Masefield (1878-1967)



Yes, I know it is a Viking ship, but I didn't have another kind of galley ship with five banks of oars, so suspend your disbelief in the true traditions of theatre and let your imagination carry you into the story and its praise of trade, whether romantic or pragmatic. Glass ship in a bottle photographed against a canvas print of mine. A favourite poem since my school days, such evocative language and wonderful spoken aloud. The rhythms are superb to speak.