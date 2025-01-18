Previous
Poetry Day 18 by casablanca
18 / 365

Poetry Day 18

"The Listeners"

'Is there anybody there?' said the Traveller,
Knocking on the moonlit door;
And his horse in the silence champed the grasses
Of the forest's ferny floor:
And a bird flew up out of the turret,
Above the Traveller's head:
And he smote upon the door again a second time;
'Is there anybody there?' he said.
But no one descended to the Traveller;
No head from the leaf-fringed sill
Leaned over and looked into his grey eyes,
Where he stood perplexed and still.
But only a host of phantom listeners
That dwelt in the lone house then
Stood listening in the quiet of the moonlight
To that voice from the world of men:
Stood thronging the faint moonbeams on the dark stair,
That goes down to the empty hall,
Harkening in an air stirred and shaken
By the lonely Traveller's call.
And he felt in his heart their strangeness,
Their stillness answering his cry,
While his horse moved, cropping the dark turf,
'Neath the starred and leafy sky;
For he suddenly smote on the door, even
Louder, and lifted his head: -
'Tell them I came, and no one answered,
That I kept my word,' he said.
Never the least stir made the listeners,
Though every word he spake
Fell echoing through the shadowiness of the still house
From the one man left awake:
Ay, they heard his foot upon the stirrup,
And the sound of iron on stone,
And how the silence surged softly backward,
When the plunging hoofs were gone.

Walter de la Mare (1873-1956)

Love the atmosphere evoked here, I can feel the silence, the wondering if someone is actually there, if there are spirits listening. Such a familiar thought process, exploring the unknown and uncertain.
Photo Details

Diana ace
A great poem and mystical image.
January 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Superb!
January 18th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Very atmospheric photo which fits the poem well.
January 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good BW
January 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The perfect choice of photo for this poetry. You can feel the atmosphere in the words in the photo…
January 18th, 2025  
