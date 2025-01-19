Poetry Day 19

﻿"Piano"



Softly, in the dusk, a woman is singing to me;

Taking me back down the vista of years, till I see

A child sitting under the piano, in the boom of the tingling strings

And pressing the small, poised feet of a mother who smiles as she sings.



In spite of myself, the insiduous mastery of song

Betrays me back, till the heart of me weeps to belong

To the old Sunday evenings at home, with Winter outside

And hymns in the cosy parlour, the tinkling piano our guide.



So now it is vain for the singer to burst into clamour

With the great black piano, appassionato. The glamour

Of childish days is upon me, my manhood is cast

Down in the flood of remembrance, I weep like a child for the past.



D. H. Lawrence



Lacking a handy child to sit beneath my piano, I went for a distant memory in my reflection on the ebony instead. I like the nostalgia of this poem and the reminder of the way sounds or aromas can suddenly transport you back many years in an almost tangible way.