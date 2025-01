Poetry Day 21

"High Altitude Infatuation"



You were

five and a half feet

above London.

I was 33,000

feet above Athens

or somewhere like that.

Five hundred miles an hour,

ground speed.

Twenty minutes

behind time.

I was writing,

I was head down,

writing posture.

Your perfume

walked past me

in the aisle.

I looked up

and there was

your perfume

walking past me.



Steve Turner (1949- )



Starring my favourite Winter perfume with a wee bit of posterising for fun.